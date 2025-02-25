Colin Jost once 'got his hands dirty' for wife Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost has proven he can do anything for wife Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost is willing to get his hands dirty for his wife Scarlett Johansson.

Jost recently shared that he once looked through 12 dumpsters in New York City to find Scarlett’s engagement ring which she thought she’d lost.

The Saturday Night Live star told E! News: “My wife actually lost her engagement ring,” and added that she thought she “accidentally threw it in the trash.”

“I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash,” he shared.

He didn’t find the ring in trash cans. However, he got a pleasant surprise when he got back home.

“I went back to the house and she said, ‘Oops! It was in my pocket,'” he recalled, joking: “It was a great day for me.

The Black Widow star was already mom to daughter Rose, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria. So the Jeopardy host got a “preview” of how she was as a mother.

Back in July, he told The New York Times: “I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom. I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2. It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

Colin Jost married Scarlett Johansson in 2020 and the couple welcomed a son, Cosmo, 3.