 
Geo News

Colin Jost once 'got his hands dirty' for wife Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost has proven he can do anything for wife Scarlett Johansson

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Colin Jost has proven he can do anything for wife Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost has proven he can do anything for wife Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost is willing to get his hands dirty for his wife Scarlett Johansson.

Jost recently shared that he once looked through 12 dumpsters in New York City to find Scarlett’s engagement ring which she thought she’d lost.

The Saturday Night Live star told E! News: “My wife actually lost her engagement ring,” and added that she thought she “accidentally threw it in the trash.”

“I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash,” he shared.

He didn’t find the ring in trash cans. However, he got a pleasant surprise when he got back home.

“I went back to the house and she said, ‘Oops! It was in my pocket,'” he recalled, joking: “It was a great day for me.

The Black Widow star was already mom to daughter Rose, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria. So the Jeopardy host got a “preview” of how she was as a mother.

Back in July, he told The New York Times: “I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom. I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was 2. It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

Colin Jost married Scarlett Johansson in 2020 and the couple welcomed a son, Cosmo, 3.

King Charles' critic shortlisted to honour Queen Elizabeth
King Charles' critic shortlisted to honour Queen Elizabeth
Jennifer Aniston accepts Brad Pitt's newest proposal: Source
Jennifer Aniston accepts Brad Pitt's newest proposal: Source
Ryan Reynolds accused of groping co-star in comedy film
Ryan Reynolds accused of groping co-star in comedy film
Critics get honest about 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Critics get honest about 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Diana's former lover says she would have done THIS amid Harry, William rift
Diana's former lover says she would have done THIS amid Harry, William rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'mistakes' pointed out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'mistakes' pointed out
Renee Zellweger fears having Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie fate: Source
Renee Zellweger fears having Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie fate: Source
Is Beth Behrs pregnant with second child?
Is Beth Behrs pregnant with second child?