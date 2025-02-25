Bianca Censori to pen tell all book about Kanye West marriage?

Kaye West and Bianca Cesori's marriage is reportedly near it's end and the model has several options

Bianca Censori is reportedly determined to cut Kanye West loose.

After their Grammys stunt, which featured Bianca dropping her coat to reveal a sheer dress that did nothing to hide her body, the Yeezy architect has decided to no longer be Kanye’s "plaything in the eyes of the world."

A source told Radar Online: "Bianca's not playing along anymore, and Kanye is starting to feel the heat! Not only is he staring down the possibility of losing a boatload of cash, as rumor has it there's no prenup, but there’s also the chance she could spill the goods on her experiences with him.”

"For a guy like Kanye, whose whole identity seems tied up in his fortune and narrative control, the thought of this is pure nightmare fuel,” the source continued. "Right now, Bianca’s getting bombarded with offers to share her story. Even if Kanye had her sign an NDA, there are ways to get around that. She’s had backstage access for over two years now, and she’s sitting on a mountain of secrets that he definitely doesn’t want the public to uncover."

"Plus, what's stopping her from sharing? She’s getting everything lined up, and trust me, there are a lot of people urging her to go for it,” they argued.

"There’s bound to be a ton revealed in court, and let’s be real, she could end up raking in tens of millions for a tell-all,” the mole added. “Meanwhile, Kanye’s scrambling! He’s throwing out threats about her regretting the divorce, promising to make changes, and even dangling cash in front of her just to keep her from leaving.”

"From what we’re hearing, despite those big bucks and sweet talk, Bianca is still focused on making that split happen,” they claimed.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West got married in December 2022 and have been in headlines most of their marriage for the model’s near-naked displays in different countries.