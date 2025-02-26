 
Bradley Cooper made effort to get close to Lady Gaga fiancé: Source

Lady Gaga reportedly considers Bradley Cooper her mentor

February 26, 2025

Photo: Bradley Cooper made effort to get close to Lady Gaga fiancé: Source

Lady Gaga reportedly shares a healthy relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird will sent special invitations to Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid for her wedding with Michael Polansky.

Moreover, a source tipped that not only Bradley and Lady Gaga are close friends, but Michael Polansky also enjoys the company of the Maestro hitmaker.

"Gaga introduced Michael and Bradley very early on in the relationship,” a source began and claimed, “and she made it clear it was important to her that they get along. Michael was very understanding.”

“A lot of men would be threatened because Gaga and Bradley are very familiar with each other. Their friendship can come across as flirty, but she insists she sees him as a brother,” the insider added.

In conclusion, the source said of the boyfriend of Gigi Hadid, “Fortunately, Bradley has made a big effort to bond with Michael.”

“They aren’t super close but they have a friendship,” they remarked. 

