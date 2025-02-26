Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie tearfully discuss godmother bond

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are gushing over being the godmothers of each other's kids.

In a recent episode of Today with Jenna and Friends, the 53-year-old journalist and the 43-year-old American author discussed Guthrie's newly launched children's book Mostly What God Does is Love You.

Both the TV personalities got emotional, as Bush Hager took a moment to appreciate Gutherie's journey as a mother of two.

"I want to weep because I’ve known Vale-y every day since she was born, many of us have, but also I’m so lucky to be her godmother," the host said. "I’m so proud of her because everything you’ve given to them, all of your faith that you’ve passed down so gently, without preaching, without demanding, are in those little kids and when the world feels dark, that is hope."

Previously during an Instagram Live with E!'s Jason Kennedy back in 2020, Bush Hager unveiled that Gutherie was her son's godmother.

During the live broadcast, Bush Hager gave insights into her close ties with Guthrie.

"I've never said this before, but Savannah is Hal's godmother," Bush Hager said.

She further added, "Savannah and I go to the same church. Our faith is really important."

It is pertinent to mention that Jenna Bush Hager is mom to three kids Hal, 5, Poppy, 9, and Mila, 11, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

Today show co-anchor Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, share two children: daughter Vale and son Charley.