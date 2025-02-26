Andy Reid opens up about Taylor Swift's 'tough deal'

Andy Reid has commended Taylor Swift for her resilience in handling the intense public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce.

Since the couple went public in September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been a constant topic of discussion, with their romance garnering both admiration and criticism.

According to Daily Mail, the backlash peaked during the Super Bowl, where Swift faced boos from Philadelphia Eagles fans as she appeared on the jumbotron.

While speaking to NBC’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Reid acknowledged Swift's challenges, calling her response admirable.

In regards to this, Reid said, "She’s a good girl, she handles that whole thing the right way—that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job of handling it. Kelce, I think, does a great job of handling it."

Moreover, Reid noted that Swift is now part of the Chiefs’ extended family, much like the other players’ wives and girlfriends.

Despite some fan backlash, Swift’s presence at games has had a significant impact, reportedly generating nearly $1 billion for the NFL.

Additionally, her appearances have also contributed to a surge in viewership, particularly among younger female audiences.