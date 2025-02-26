 
Geo News

King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry

King Charles recently spoke of Prince Harry’s charity event despite family rift

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry
King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry

King Charles has lost yet another opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry after he failed to acknowledge the significance of the Duke’s Invictus Games.

The monarch did not appreciate his own son’s hard work while speaking of the sporting event at Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies.

During his visit, David Henson, former Army captain and para-sports athlete spoke to the monarch about previously competing in the Invictus Games.

To this, Charles simply replied, "Fantastic," with mentioning anything about Prince Harry.

On The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, royal editors Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey discussed Charles’s response, pointing out that his response hints at deepened rift with the Duke.

"Now that could have been an opportunity for the King to say 'Oh yes, they're marvellous' or whatever that might be,” they said.

"But, he just let that comment go and the conversation continued and the King didn't pick up on that at all.

“So, I thought that was really interesting, that that was an opportunity for the King to acknowledge the Invictus Games with somebody, who was front and centre of it when it first started, and has been a kind of pin-up for rehabilitation and getting up and getting on with his life and doing incredible things despite having life-threatening, life-altering injuries.

"That was quite telling, the King just sort of didn't acknowledge the (Invictus) games at all."

Andy Reid opens up about Taylor Swift's 'tough deal'
Andy Reid opens up about Taylor Swift's 'tough deal'
Prince Harry to support Prince William at major event in surprising move
Prince Harry to support Prince William at major event in surprising move
Jimmy Kimmel shares touching updates on son Billy's health battle
Jimmy Kimmel shares touching updates on son Billy's health battle
A$AP Rocky's attorney makes bombshell claim about Diddy's case
A$AP Rocky's attorney makes bombshell claim about Diddy's case
Millie Bobby Brown's dream comes true with 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown's dream comes true with 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown makes special urge as anticipation for 'Stranger Things 5' grows
Millie Bobby Brown makes special urge as anticipation for 'Stranger Things 5' grows
Meghan Markle to end up in ‘another jam' despite rebranding? video
Meghan Markle to end up in ‘another jam' despite rebranding?
Travis Kelce's retirement plans from NFL revealed
Travis Kelce's retirement plans from NFL revealed