King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry

King Charles has lost yet another opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry after he failed to acknowledge the significance of the Duke’s Invictus Games.

The monarch did not appreciate his own son’s hard work while speaking of the sporting event at Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies.

During his visit, David Henson, former Army captain and para-sports athlete spoke to the monarch about previously competing in the Invictus Games.

To this, Charles simply replied, "Fantastic," with mentioning anything about Prince Harry.

On The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, royal editors Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey discussed Charles’s response, pointing out that his response hints at deepened rift with the Duke.

"Now that could have been an opportunity for the King to say 'Oh yes, they're marvellous' or whatever that might be,” they said.

"But, he just let that comment go and the conversation continued and the King didn't pick up on that at all.

“So, I thought that was really interesting, that that was an opportunity for the King to acknowledge the Invictus Games with somebody, who was front and centre of it when it first started, and has been a kind of pin-up for rehabilitation and getting up and getting on with his life and doing incredible things despite having life-threatening, life-altering injuries.

"That was quite telling, the King just sort of didn't acknowledge the (Invictus) games at all."