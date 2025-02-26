Photo: Renee Zellweger put off marriage amid Ant Anstead romance: Source

Renee Zellweger has been dating Ant Anstead for three years now.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the acting sensation has a really easy-going personality.

“Renée isn’t high maintenance like most Hollywood stars,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to address, “She’s really easy going and not into drama."

"Her one marriage, to Kenny Chesney, was very brief and turned out not to be a good experience for her," the source also added and noted, “Some friends feel it put her off marriage.”

In conclusion, the source addressed, “Renée and Ant are happier than ever,” mentioning, “Ant and his son Hudson have given her the family she never had. She gets on well with Christina now that Ant does.”

Apart from that, Renee Zellweger is also promoting Bridget Jones: Mad over the Boy currently.

The actress, the two-time Oscar, winner first played beloved Bridget Jones in the 2001 romcom Bridget Jones Diary.

She has since reprised the role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason three years later, Bridget Jones Baby in 2016, and finally Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in 2025.