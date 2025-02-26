Taylor Swift receives ‘ultimate respect’ from star Frances Tiafoe

Taylor Swift just got the "ultimate respect" of tennis star, Frances Tiafoe, during an all-day drinking session.

He recalled meeting Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium, last November, where the popstar not only won him over with her "down to earth" attitude, but as well as her knowledge of tennis.

On Tennis TV, Tiafoe noted, "We go into this suite, and the first person we see in this suite is Taylor. I’m like: ‘Try to act like you’ve been here before.'”

He continued, "We were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to earth. Hopefully, we can do that again...”

"It’s crazy because, you know like, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but like, I appreciate greatness so much. Seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect," the sportsman added.

Tiafoe also acknowledged Swift’s information on tennis, calling her “very knowledgeable,” saying, "She was like: ‘Man, we wanted to watch you play in the final at the (U.S.) Open'. And she was like: ‘Trav (Travis Kelce) loves you.'"