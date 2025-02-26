Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's death revealed

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39. She was known for her roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl.”

Citing sources, New York Post reported that Trachtenberg was found by her mother at around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood.

According to the publication, Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious. It said the actress recently underwent a liver transplant surgery. Police sources said the actress died of natural causes.

Her death occurred a few months after Trachtenberg had posted a series of troubling photos in recent months on Instagram.

In the pictures, she appeared gaunt and frail, prompting some fans to comment about her startling weight loss or ask if she was on drugs.

Last month, Trachtenberg responded to fan concerns saying she was “happy and healthy” and had never had plastic surgery.

Born in New York City on Oct. 11, 1985, Trachtenberg’s first credited role came at the age of nine on the classic 1990s Nickelodeon series “The Adventures of Pete and Pete,” on which she portrayed quirky gal-pal Nona F. Mecklenberg.

She went on to star in a variety of kid-oriented movies and shows, making her film debut in 1996’s “Harriet the Spy,” in which she played the title character.



