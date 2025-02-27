Prince Harry attacked over ‘suicidal wife' claims

Former Royal staffer, Jason Knauf, has been called out for taking a ‘dig’ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Jason, who worked for the Kensington Palace back in 2019, complained about Meghan Markle’s unruly behaviour towards staff in a secret letter to Prince William, has yet again broken silence over the Sussexes.

Speaking to Australian TV, Jason noted: "We had lots of great times, working on their wedding was an amazing magical experience and I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family."

Now commenting on the interview, journalist Amanda Platell wrote in the Daily Mail: "Was this a clear dig at Harry who went on make millions out of his alleged grievances against the royals and the appalling way they had treated his ‘suicidal’ wife? A wife who pleaded 'not just to survive but thrive'?"