Prince Harry attacked over ‘suicidal wife' claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for their grievances against the Royal institution

February 27, 2025

Former Royal staffer, Jason Knauf, has been called out for taking a ‘dig’ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Jason, who worked for the Kensington Palace back in 2019, complained about Meghan Markle’s unruly behaviour towards staff in a secret letter to Prince William, has yet again broken silence over the Sussexes.

Speaking to Australian TV, Jason noted: "We had lots of great times, working on their wedding was an amazing magical experience and I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family."

Now commenting on the interview, journalist Amanda Platell wrote in the Daily Mail: "Was this a clear dig at Harry who went on make millions out of his alleged grievances against the royals and the appalling way they had treated his ‘suicidal’ wife? A wife who pleaded 'not just to survive but thrive'?"

