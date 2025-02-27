Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her birth story for first time

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives insight into her heartwarming experience of giving birth to her first child daughter Aurora.

The newly minted mom whose newborn daughter is almost 8 weeks old, told People that, “as a first-time mom, her birth story was amazing.” However, Aurora was "a little early", than expected.

“I had started dilating at 34 weeks and five days, so my OBGYN was keeping a close monitor on me, so we were having visits every week,” Blanchard described. “So when I went in for, I want to say it was my 35th week, the expectation was that we were going to do an induction day, which would've been January 16th.”

She went on to say, “It was an elected induction because Ken's mom was coming in from Austin. She really wanted to be there for the birth. So I'm like, why not? Well, because I was already dilating so much, I didn't make it to my induction date nor my due date.”

“That was the only little bumpy stuff. At 36 weeks and three days, my water partially broke and I went to the hospital and by the time I got there, I was five and a half, six centimeters. They're like, okay, we're delivering.”

The birth went smoothly, “I didn’t feel anything."

It's the best gift for Blamchsrd as her baby girl was born exactly a year to the day she was released from a 10-year sentence for her involvement in her mother's murder, after serving eight years.

“I honestly just feel like, getting to watch her grow and getting to see her personality develop over time is the best part of motherhood so far. I read all this stuff and I'm kind of tracking to see what comes next. So it's exciting, the newness of each thing," she added.