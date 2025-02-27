Meghan Markle ‘countdowns' Netflix show in new clip ft Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is teasing a new video from her cooking show ahead of its launch.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is excited to initiate her own celebrity based show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ has turned to her Instagram to share snippets from the series.

Meghan captioned the post: “Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins."

In an amalgamation of videos, fans can also spot Prince Harry side-hugging Meghan in a sweet moment.

This comes as Meghan is reminded her popularity is limited.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, former Royal butler Paul Burrell said: "I think she'll be judged by that, but let's not forget, she's an actress.

"She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills.

"I doubt very much whether she'll become a new Martha Stewart because she doesn't have the lifestyle skills unless there's somebody behind her, feeding her the lines as an actress would expect."

Mr Burrell added: "It's the Meghan Show. And this is a tough area to compete in, in America, because America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have.