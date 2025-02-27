Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make surprising return to Los Angeles post getaway

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have returned to Los Angeles after a relaxing getaway to the Caribbean.

The trip came shortly after A$AP Rocky was reportedly acquitted of gun charges in a high-profile trial.

According to Daily Mail, the duo was seen arriving in LA on Wednesday, taking a golf cart from their private jet to the airport while sipping on beverages.

Moreover, Rihanna opted for a casual yet stylish travel look, wearing a tie-dye sweat suit paired with flip-flops and accessorized with Louis Vuitton purses.

As per the publication, A$AP Rocky sported a laid-back ensemble featuring a band T-shirt, artistic shorts, and a hoodie over his shoulder, completing his look with wireless Beats headphones.

Notably absent from the trip were the couple’s two young children, RZA, and Riot.

Meanwhile, the vacation was likely a celebration of A$AP Rocky’s legal victory, it also coincided with Rihanna’s 37th birthday on February 20.

Moreover, the rapper was recently cleared of two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm after a three-week trial in Los Angeles.

Additionally, he would have faced up to 20 years in prison over an alleged 2021 shooting involving former associate Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.

As per the outlet's reports, his defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Rocky was the victim of an extortion attempt and was carrying a prop gun incapable of firing real bullets.

Following the verdict, Rocky expressed his relief, stating, "Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads."