Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make surprising return to Los Angeles post getaway 

February 27, 2025
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have returned to Los Angeles after a relaxing getaway to the Caribbean.
The trip came shortly after A$AP Rocky was reportedly acquitted of gun charges in a high-profile trial.
According to Daily Mail, the duo was seen arriving in LA on Wednesday, taking a golf cart from their private jet to the airport while sipping on beverages.
Moreover, Rihanna opted for a casual yet stylish travel look, wearing a tie-dye sweat suit paired with flip-flops and accessorized with Louis Vuitton purses.
As per the publication, A$AP Rocky sported a laid-back ensemble featuring a band T-shirt, artistic shorts, and a hoodie over his shoulder, completing his look with wireless Beats headphones.
Notably absent from the trip were the couple’s two young children, RZA, and Riot.
Meanwhile, the vacation was likely a celebration of A$AP Rocky’s legal victory, it also coincided with Rihanna’s 37th birthday on February 20.
Moreover, the rapper was recently cleared of two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm after a three-week trial in Los Angeles.
Additionally, he would have faced up to 20 years in prison over an alleged 2021 shooting involving former associate Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.
As per the outlet's reports, his defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Rocky was the victim of an extortion attempt and was carrying a prop gun incapable of firing real bullets.
Following the verdict, Rocky expressed his relief, stating, "Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads."