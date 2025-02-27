Gene Hackman and wife did not commit suicide

Police said they suspect no foul play after actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at home.

Their deaths sparked rumors of suicide, with some social media users suggesting his wife might have killed the actor and their dog before committing suicide.

The rumors regarding suicide have been dismissed by police sources, with some people privy to the matter suggesting that the deaths might have occurred due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A statement from the sheriff said deputies had found the 95-year-old actor and Arakawa, 64, deceased on Wednesday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office," it said.

Hackman, a former Marine known for his raspy voice, appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde." He was also nominated for best supporting actor in 1971 for "I Never Sang for My Father".

It was his turn as Popeye Doyle, the rumpled New York detective chasing international drug dealers in director William Friedkin's thriller "The French Connection", that assured his stardom and a best actor Academy Award.