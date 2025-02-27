Major update on 'The Hunger Games' stage drama

After a hit film franchise, The Hunger Games at last is on way to a stage adaptation on Oct. 20 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.



The performances will happen at a newly created 1,200-seat venue in Canary Wharf.

Conor McPherson, the acclaimed playwright will adapt Suzanne Collins’ first book and the Lionsgate’s first film for the live theatrical production.

In the director role, the renowned filmmaker Matthew Dunster was tapped.

The Hunger Games author praised the creative heads of the stage adaptation of a franchise which sold millions of copies and raked in over a billion dollars on box office.

“I’m thrilled that ‘The Hunger Games’ is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster,” she said.

“Connor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay. And Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story," Suzanne concluded.