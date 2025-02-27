Cynthia Erivo set to receive ‘special moment’ at Oscars 2025

Cynthia Erivo may just have her “moment” at the 2025 Oscars.

During the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, the executive producer, Katy Mullan, revealed that Erivo, alongside her Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande, is set to perform during the show and will also have "a very special moment.”

"I think that Cynthia delivered an incredible performance this year and there is a very special moment on the show. We can't reveal what it is or where it is," Mullan told the reporters, as per PEOPLE magazine.

She continued, "I think that any fans of Cynthia Erivo, you're going to get something that is hugely entertaining and full of joy and really celebrates her, her incredible talent and her place in the last year in music.”

News of Erivo and Grande’s performance at the Oscars was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, revealing that the two would be taking the stage for the ceremony scheduled for, March 2.

Other performers for the 2025 Oscars include, Queen Latifah, who will take part in a Quincy Jones tribute, plus Doja Cat, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Raye as well as a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.