Matthew Perry's role in Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Michelle Trachtenberg was left “devastated” by the death of her 17 Again costar, Matthew Perry's death.

A source now revealed to Daily Mail that after the tragic death of the Friends actor occurred over a year ago, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star feared she would die young too.

“Michelle was really rattled when Matthew died because she did not expect it. Even though he was troubled and struggled to stay sober, she just did not think it would happen,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued, “And she was devastated. It was hard for her because she knew Matthew when she was so young, he made an impression on her.”

“It made her think that death could happen to anyone struggling with addiction. Like it was just around the corner if she was not careful,” the source added.

“Matthew's death was on her mind frequently. So when she went in for surgery for her liver, she thought she might be next. She had expressed that she feared she would die after signing all those releases at the hospital, you know, all those ‘in the event that you die’ papers that freak everyone out,” they concluded.

Michelle was only 39-years-old when she passed away in NYC on February 26, 2025.

While in October 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead at age of 54 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

The two starred together in the 2009 comedy, 17 Again, that featured Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Melora Hardin as well.