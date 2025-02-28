Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce ‘retirement' plans finalised

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has made his decision amid retirement plans.



The Kansas City Chiefs star is all set to come back for another season amid speculation that latest Super Bowl would be the end of his career.

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Feb. 27, McAfee confirmed the news via a text message from Kelce.

Swift’s beau admitted that he's "coming back for sure.”

Kelce added: "Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop.”

He continued: "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

The text message exchange comes after Kansas City Chiefs lost to Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

After the loss, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was "not sure" about Kelce’s return to the field.