Madonna shares why she’s ‘not afraid of death’ in emotional tribute

Madonna confessed that death does not scare her, as she had witnessed her mother’s death at a very young age.

The pop star took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, February 27, and in the honor of her late mom Madonna Louise Ciccone, she reshared a November 2024 note.

While remembering her late mother, Madonna revealed why she is fearless of death.

"When I was a child, my mother died," Madonna penned. "Seeing her beautiful face in the open casket and kissing her red lips to say goodbye, left a haunting memory. A deep longing. A terrible fear of abandonment. I would follow my father everywhere, reminding him that if he ever died I wanted to be buried with him."

The 66-year-old singer went on to say, "I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again. As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as kind of a doorway to eternal life."

"Even when my lovers left me I saw it as a kind of death. When they hurt me I would have a ritualistic burial for them. I would bury my fear of abandonment before it could overtake me," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna's mom passed away at age 30 in 1964 due to breast cancer.