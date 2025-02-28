Gene Hackman and wife's death investigation nulls initial suspicion

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies are reported to have shown no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, per an affidavit from a Santa Fe, N.M., detective.

"Santa Fe City Fire Department responded to the location and conducted testing to determine if there were signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak (or poisoning). [An official] advised the fire department did not locate signs of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning," People Magazine quoted the affidavit.

The affidavit continued, "New Mexico Gas Company responded to the residence and was conducting active testing on the gas line in and around the residence. As of now there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

Hackman and Arakawa, along with one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday afternoon. Two other dogs on the property were found to be healthy.

In a 911 call, a maintenance person was first to request immediate response after saying he’d seen two people through a window who were not moving inside the couple’s home, TMZ reported.

Santa Fe detective, who sought the search warrant, insisted the couple’s deaths were “suspicious,” noting an open pill bottle and pills scattered near the bodies while the door to the home was open.

Arakawa was found lying on her side in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, per the affidavit. A German Shepherd was found dead about 10-15 feet from Arakawa. Her body was found to be "in a state of decomposition with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet."

Meanwhile, Hackman was “fully clothed” with his sunglasses found near his body, leading to the possibility that he may have fallen.

Hackman was a five-time Oscar-nominated actor with roles in The French Connection, Superman, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Hackman shared three children Christopher Allen Hackman, 63, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, 61, and Leslie Ann Hackman, 57, with his first wife Faye Maltese.

Hackman and Arakawa married in 1991.