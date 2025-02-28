Kristin Davis unveils shocking reason for dating Alec Baldwin

Kristin Davis has just now opened up about the main reason for dating Alec Baldwin.

While chatting with Literally With Rob Lowe podcast, the Holiday In The Wild actress candidly discussed her relationship with Baldwin.

“This is the thing.” She began by revealing, “Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin, okay? Can I just say that straight out?”

“Like one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett,” the 60-year-old actress confessed.

However, Davis admitted that she was not sure about her relationship durability with the BeetleJuice actor.

Recalling conversation with her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, of Sex And The City, she continued, “Like, I remember I was at work."

"And I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house.’'

“Which is literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I’m like, ‘I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house.’”

Before concluding, the Hollywood actress said, “It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud but it’s true.”