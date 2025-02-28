Bill Murray gets honest as he pays tribute to late Gene Hackman

Bill Murray and Gene Hackman co-starred in Wes Anderson’s 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums.

Murray remembered how Hackman gave a phenomenal performance in the movie. But he also claimed that the late Oscar winner gave the director, who was 30 at the time, a tough time.

In his interview with the Associated Press, Murray said: “He was a tough nut, Gene Hackman, but he was really good and he was really difficult. Like, we can say it now, but he was a tough guy because older great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They’re really rough on ’em.”

“Gene was really rough on Wes, and I used to kind of step in there and just try to defend my friend,” he recalled.

He also shared a memory of Hackman showing his acting prowess by giving a perfect performance in 25 takes of a scene where the other actor messed up every time.

He recalled: “I was watching it going, ‘No wonder this guy wants to throttle people.’ Then he gave a sort of ordinary performance and the other actor got it right, and I thought Gene was gonna throw the guy off the ledge of the building.”

“He was a great one. He was a great actor,” he remarked.

