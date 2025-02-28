Kim Kardashian looked for 'ego boost' from ex Pete Davidson during 'SNL' reunion

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months after her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly happy to have reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show and afterparty.

According to a tipster, Kim wanted the ego boost of her ex still desiring her, but Pete didn’t respond.

“Kim and Pete stayed in touch for a while after their break-up but then he drifted away,” the insider told In Touch. “She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook-up but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that.”

The former couple first met during Kim’s SNL appearance in 2021 and went on to date for nine months after Kim’s split from her then-husband and baby daddy Kanye West.

According to the source, Kim still has a special place in her heart for Pete, whom she once dubbed “literally such a good person.”

“Kim definitely loved getting some affirmation from him that he still thinks of her, or at least has good memories of their time together,” the source said of the duo’s SNL reunion.

“She has no interest in rekindling, but she would love that ego boost. She obsessed over what to wear for this, she wanted something that would get Pete’s attention,” the insider continued. “She knows the buttons to push, his being on her cleavage and curves, so she wants to highlight that.”

“Kim was questioning if she should approach him, and just take the bull by the horns or play it passive and wait for him to seek her out,” the source explained. “She’s asked all her friends for advice.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ultimately had a warm reunion and reconnected as friends, per the tipster.