Meghan Markle makes a complete 360 split before ‘With Love, Meghan' drops

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just received a clap back by a royal expert, for she believes there was no one thing that caused the public’s perception of them to shift.

The founder of Achilles PR spoke to Fox News Digital regarding this and admitted that, at the start “her royal wedding was covered around the world,” but slowly eroded when “followed by the public falling out, then the Oprah sit-downs and the [subsequent interviews]…” so “the damage was not a singular event.”

“It lingered and seemed to compound with the passage of time.” But what makes that even worse is that “sadly, it’s been almost entirely self-inflicted, as well,” the expert noted.

However, “whether it's fair or not, popular and polarizing are opposite ends of the same spectrum.”

“Six years ago, Meghan was popular; in 2025, she is polarizing. Studios and brands consider the relatability and popularity of stars when determining whether, or how much, to invest in their projects.”

But “unfortunately, Meghan is capable of producing compelling content, but most investors can't make it past the proverbial 'wrapping paper' to see the 'gift' that's inside the box.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that on March 4th, 2025 fans can expect to see the Duchess on Netflix screens ‘elevating’ the ‘ordinary’ as well as the ‘joys or hosting’.