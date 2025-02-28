Prince Harry opens up about life with Meghan Markle in Montecito

Prince Harry has opened up about life in California with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a new interview held at the 2025 Invictus Games, former rugby player Richie McCaw shared a conversation he had with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

“I said, ‘How things go? And he goes, ‘Well, life’s going on pretty good,’” he told Us Weekly.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school… without any issue.’ And hey, we all take that for granted, don’t we?” the athlete continued.

“But tough situation to be in…however you look at it,” the New Zealand sports star added.

“We’ve rubbed shoulders with the royal family a few times,” McCaw shared. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Harry, but yeah, it was cool that you got to have a chat. And I didn’t think a selfie like that would get so much attention.”

The World Cup winner first met the Duke in 2015 and attended this year’s Invictus Games to support wheelchair rugby.

Sharing a selfie with Prince Harry, he took to Instagram and wrote, “Great to be in Vancouver supporting the wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games this afternoon @isps_handa.”