Janet Jackson wows fans with stunning look

Janet Jackson just showed off her weight-loss journey result.

Displaying her slimmed-down physique for the camera in gorgeous new photos, her weight-loss transformation was evident.

The 58-year-old musician, who is also the sister of late legend Michael Jackson, has remained open about her struggles with body image, however, she appeared to be in high spirits during her attendance at the British GQ x Christian Louboutin dinner in London.

She wore a white button-up shirt over which she donned a black suit by Thom Browne.

Janet wore her hair in a tight topknot and accessorized the classy look with drop earrings by My Mother's Daughter, bracelets, and a small clutch.

As she uploaded pictures of the look she rocked at the event, on her official Instagram, the Scream crooner left her followers in awe of her health and beauty.

One person commented, "Wow, you look amazing."

"OKAY, skinny! You look good!" A third added: "Let's talk about how Janet hasn't aged at all,” a second user penned.

In comparison to a year ago, Janet has a much slimmer figure and while she has not shared any insights into her recent physical fitness routine, in the past due to her "vigorous training schedule" Janet Jackson was able to lose 70lbs.