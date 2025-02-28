Gene Hackman’s daughters dine out just a day after he was found dead

A day after learning of their father’s death, Gene Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, were seen in public.

Daily Mail reports that the sister duo were seen entering the all-day breakfast chain of Denny’s restaurant on Thursday.

The sisters, who described their father as “reclusive but in good health” before his passing, appeared to be handling the situation and were even seen smiling as they left the restaurant.

This comes after one of the late actor's daughters revealed that she had not been in contact with her father for several months before his passing.

In an interview with the outlet, Leslie shared that the family is still awaiting confirmation on the cause of Hackman’s death and is in the process of coping with the loss.

The 95-year-old Hollywood actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were discovered dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home, along with their dogs, after a maintenance worker requested a welfare check.

Reports suggest they had been dead for several days before being found on 26 February 2025.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined.