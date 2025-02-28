George, Amal Clooney take major step to dispel divorce rumors

George and Amal Clooney have sparked divorce speculation with recent developments

George and Amal Clooney are doing all they can to dispel rumors of divorce that have been swirling around their marriage.

George and Amal primarily live in Europe and have stunning homes in France, U.K., and Italy.

However, with the Ocean’s Eleven star’s theater gig in a Broadway adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck has kept him in NYC since January.

This fueled rumors that they’re getting a divorce since they were living in different countries.

To dispel the rumors, Amal has moved to New York until George gets done with his play in June this year, per a report.

An insider told Radar Online: "Divorce rumors surrounding them intensified earlier this year, mainly due to their evolving living arrangements.”

"Amal thinks moving to New York so it doesn't seem like she and George are living separate lives will kill the gossip – but it probably won't," they noted.

George himself revealed recently that his family is living in NYC until he completes his play.

When asked about his wife and kids, he told Access Hollywood: "They’re in New York. We’ve been here the whole time. You know, the normal things that children do which is, apparently you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school."

He shared: "My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me."

George and Amal Clooney tied the knot on on September 27, 2014 in Venice, Italy. They share seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.