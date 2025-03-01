David and Victoria Beckham cheer up son Romeo over Versace ramp walk

David and Victoria Beckham made 'proud parents as their second son Romeo walked the ramp for Versace this weekend.

Romeo, 22, walked the Milan Fashion Week ramp on Friday for the Versace autumn/winter 2025 show.

His multi-millionaire parents took their excitement to social media with nearly similar tributes for Romeo.

“Proud of you mate,” David wrote over a photo of his second-born child, also tagging Donatella Versace and Victoria, 50, in the Instagram Stories post.

The retired English footballer also added Bruno Mars’ 2016 hit Versace on the Floor on the occasion.

The former Spice Girl also reposted her husband’s Instagram Story with a message of her own.

“U have to turn on the sound for this one!!!!” she wrote at the bottom of the photo.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur then shared another photo of Romeo walking the ramp, with the message “Proud of you!” written along it.

David and Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn Joseph, 25, Romeo James, Cruz David, 20, and daughter Harper Seven, 13.

Romeo made his modeling debut at the age of 10 in a 2013 Burberry Kids campaign, which also featured Cara Delevingne, after he was named the face of the brand’s children’s line.

Romeo later enrolled at the Arsenal Football Club Academy when he was 13.