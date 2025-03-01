Tom Hardy embarks on major new crime drama project: Source

Tom Hardy leads the star-studded cast of MobLand, an upcoming crime drama created by Guy Ritchie for Paramount+.

The series, set to premiere on March 30, follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, as they fight to protect their empire from a ruthless rival syndicate.

Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the Harrigans’ brutal fixer, tasked with handling their enemies.

According to Daily Mail, the cast also includes Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt as Harry’s wife, Jan, and Peaky Blinders’ Paddy Considine as the Harrigans’ son, Kevin.

Additional actors include Jasmine Jobson, Anson Boon, and Mandeep Dhillon.

Originally titled The Associate and Fixer, MobLand has already encountered off-screen drama, including the theft of expensive camera equipment.

Furthermore, Hardy reportedly stepped in to support crew members after financial setbacks impacted production.

With Ritchie’s signature fast-paced storytelling and a powerhouse ensemble, MobLand promises intense action, gripping power struggles, and high-stakes crime.