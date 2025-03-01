Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless call it quits

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless just called for divorce.

Ending their two-year-long marriage, Jenna Marie Massoli, professionally known as Jenna Jameson, officially filed for divorce and PEOPLE magazine have obtained their court documents.

The pair, who tied the knot on May 22, 2023 in Las Vegas had already hit a rough patch when Jessi filed for an annulment last year, though the couple had hinted that they could work things out.

Now, Jessi told PEOPLE magazine, "She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times but I was unwilling to entertain her advances. She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging."

"I’ve moved on with my girlfriend of now eight months, Christian Ghidina. She’s been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal im grateful for Christian, she’s kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go,” she concluded of the divorce from Jenna Jameson.