Danny Ramirez unveils Tom Cruise's inspiration in 'Captain America' scene

Danny Ramirez has opened up about how Tom Cruise has inspired him for Captain America’s scene.

While chatting with Interview Magazine, the Hollywood actor also candidly discussed his experience of filming Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise.

Referring to Cruise’s aviation skill, he began by saying “I felt like if Tom [Cruise] saw my body positioning, he’d be judging the aerodynamics.”

Recalling his scene from the superhero movie, Ramirez continued, “You’ll see in the BTS, I’m holding proper form, so whether or not body parts were replaced, that’s not on me.”

“I was aerodynamic, and banking when I had to bank, and trying to make sure that my head was in the right position because wind will then affect lift, and all these things,” On My Block actor added.

Ramirez plays the role of Joaquin Torres, who is famously known as Falcon, in Captain America: Brave New World, alongside Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and Seth Rollins.

“I think that’s what was instilled in me having done Top Gun. 'Tom’s maybe going to watch this and if he does, I better come correct,'" the 32-year-old actor concluded.

Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14, 2025, as of its third weekend of release it has globally earned $297.1 million over $180 million.