 
Geo News

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, and Romeo Beckham step out in stylish ensembles at the Milan Fashion Week

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, and Romeo Beckham made a stylish statement as they attended the Acqua Fiuggi and Vogue Italia dinner photocall during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, turned heads in a pink printed gown featuring a ruffled, tiered skirt. 

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week

She accessorized her ensemble with black sheer gloves and white lace tights, completing her look with laced heels and an elegant updo.

According to Daily Mail, Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, opted for a classic black sleeveless maxi dress cinched with a stylish belt. 

Keeping her makeup minimal, she paired the outfit with matching stilettos and a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, embraced a casual yet sophisticated style, wearing light-wash denim paired with a white long-sleeve T-shirt, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, both Moss and Beckham took to the runway for Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show, marking another milestone in their growing fashion careers, as per the publication. 

Moreover, Romeo recently signed with Paris-based Safe Management, while Lila continues to feature in major campaigns, including for Pepe Jeans and Yves Saint Laurent.

Teddi Mellencamp takes major step towards her recovery post brain surgery
Teddi Mellencamp takes major step towards her recovery post brain surgery
KISS legends' sons carry on the band's legacy
KISS legends' sons carry on the band's legacy
Prince Harry issues major statement on US ties with Europe after King Charles invites Trump to UK
Prince Harry issues major statement on US ties with Europe after King Charles invites Trump to UK
Kylie Jenner's struggles revealed after her friend Jesus Guerrero's death
Kylie Jenner's struggles revealed after her friend Jesus Guerrero's death
Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless call it quits
Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless call it quits
Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne, Tim Laurence photos on special day
Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne, Tim Laurence photos on special day
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps as she makes startling revelations
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps as she makes startling revelations
Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori gives birth early
Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori gives birth early