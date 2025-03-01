Chris Pratt says he keeps getting sick because of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has blamed his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger for causing his lung infections.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Chris told guest host Claudia Winkleman that Arnold loves cigars, and he smokes it everywhere, “on set, in his car, and in my living room.”

Revealing a shocking family ritual, Chris said, "When we have a baby, he shows up with a Cuban cigar. I have asthma, so I should not ever smoke cigars, but I do because I feel pressure from Arnold Schwarzenegger."

"So, every time I have a child, I have a cigar and about a week later, I have a lung infection. It’s a nice little ritual we have!" Chris added.

Chris Pratt, who is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, has three children with her. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

On the professional front, The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is currently starring in new Netflix film The Electric State, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Brian Cox, and Anthony Mackie.