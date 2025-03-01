Channing Tatum confirms romance with model after Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dated for three years before splitting in October last year

Channing Tatum has confirmed his romance with Australian model Inka Williams. The couple left the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on Friday night together.

Before Inka, Tatum dated Zoe Kravitz for three years and popped the question last year. The engaged couple also worked on Zoe’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, together. They then called it off in October.

The Vow star sparked romance rumors with Inka in January when they were seen together at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

Fast forward to the Oscar’s party, the model sweetly took Tatum’s arm while leaving the Living Room.

Inka looked chic in a strapless black dress with a tasseled skirt and glossy tights and added inches to her frame with black stiletto heels. She completed her look with accessorizing with a pair of maxi hoop earrings.

The Step Up star donned a stylish dove jacket in an all-black ensemble.

Channing Tatum’s new flame Inka Williams was born in Melbourne and raised in Bali. She runs her fashion brand She Is I, alongside her modelling career.