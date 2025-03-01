 
Prince Harry and Meghan accused of receiving US taxpayers money

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living in US since 2020

March 01, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of receiving USAID funds for their Archewell Foundation.

In what appears to be a social media campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the US-based royal couple have been ruthlessly targeted by their detractors.

An X post claiming the couple are being paid to bring down the Royal Family received nearly one million views.

A user claimed,  "USAID: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation received $13,004,470 from the government, but the IRS is restricting details about the source."

The claim made by the user couldn't be independently verified. The chief aim of social media posts claiming that the US tax payers money was given to the couple appears to be an attempt at provoking Americans against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There is no conclusive, publicly verifiable evidence from official sources, such as USAID or IRS records, that directly states Archewell Foundation received any  amount from USAID or any government entity.

Some X users argued that Archewell did not receive USAID funds directly, pointing out that donation processing entities might handle funds for multiple organizations, including USAID and Archewell, without Archewell being a recipient of government money.


