'Normal People' star shares unique opinion on possible sequel

'Normal People' star actor has shared uncommon opinion on whether the show should have a sequel

Fans have been wishing for a sequel to the hit 2020 TV drama Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

However, Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke, who played Rob in the show, says he’s “not a fan of rehashing things.”

According to BBC News, Hardwicke talked about the possibility of a sequel while attending a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles recently.

The hit show, which touched hearts during the pandemic, was adapted by writer Sally Rooney from her bestselling novel and centered on an on-off relationship of Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell.

Hardwicke told BBC News: “It’s nicer to leave it in people’s imagination, and leave it as it was.”

In contrast to the Irish actor’s opinion, lead star Daisy Edgar-Jones previously said she’d be happy to reprise her role for a sequel.

“I love those characters. It would be wonderful to explore them again,” she told BBC in 2024. “If [Rooney] is up for writing a new story, who knows… Keeping it open. Always open.”

She also acknowledged how Normal People gave her and Paul Mescal a boost in the industry, saying, “It introduced Paul and I to a lot of people and film-makers.”