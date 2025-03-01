Prince William criticised for 'reading from teleprompter'

Prince William delivered his first message in Welsh language to mark St David’s Day on Saturday.

According to The Times, The Prince of Wales has been learning the language with the help of the Duolingo language app.

Citing a royal source, the publication reported William felt it was important to improve his Welsh.

It said William and his wife Kate Middleton have been learning some conversational Welsh, as well as helping their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, learn some too.

King Charles spent nine weeks at Aberystwyth University learning Welsh language and history before his investiture as Prince of Wales in a televised pageant at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

Quoting royal sources the report said William and Kate were instead keen to focus on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.

While a large number of people praised William for delivering his message in Welsh, others claimed he was reading from a teleprompter.

"If he could really speak Welsh and not read the teleprompter with audio , He would have had a little conversation in Welsh when he visited during the week," an X user wrote while commenting on William's message.

Some users argued that King Charles often replies to people in welsh when spoken to in welsh because he learnt the language at the university.

Some people from the Wales have been opposed to King Charles decision to give the title of Prince of Wales to his son.

An online petition calling for the removal of William's Wales title was also launched online a couple of years ago.