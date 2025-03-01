Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story hit roadblock?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly faced a tough choice: career or relationship.



Sources told Radar Online that the power couple has their first bump in the nevertheless a smooth relationship.

They pointed to a "weird tension" that crept up after the recent loss of the Kansas City Chiefs and the boos the Grammy winner faced during the Super Bowl match.

Amid the alleged plans for a wedding later this year, the pair's pals and advisors have been reportedly advising them to think twice.

"Up until now, Taylor and Travis have been the ultimate power couple, shining together in the limelight," the insider shared.

"Travis, who’s been basking in the glow of his romance with Taylor, has caught some backlash for not giving his full focus to the team."

"The vibe seems to be shifting, and insiders suggest both stars might need to safeguard their brands," the tipster tattled.

"The incident with the crowd booing Taylor, which some fans are saying was just playful ribbing about her switch in loyalty. Remember, before she fell for Travis, she was all about the Philadelphia Eagles!," the source pointed.

"Now, her team's advising her to lay low for a while, and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned."

"This whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road," the bird chirped.

"Until now, it’s been nothing but good times! You can only imagine the awkward discussions happening behind the scenes about when it’s appropriate for them to be seen together and how they’re supposed to act. Definitely not the romantic vibe they were hoping for!" the insider concluded.