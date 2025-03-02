Anna Sawai recalls thoughtful gift from Kathy Bates after Emmy win

Anna Sawai has opened up about her special bond with Kathy Bates.

The Shogun star revealed that Kathy sent her a special gift after her Emmy win.

Speaking with People Magazine, Anna reflected on her sweet friendship with the Matlock actress.

Anna said, "Kathy Bates and I met for the first time at the Emmys, and she sent me flowers when I won and I sent her flowers when she won for the Critics' Choice [Awards]."

"And we started texting, so I think she’s someone who I can very much rely on if I need any advice," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Anna and Kathy have been nominated in the same category for several major awards, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Awards.

Notably, when Anna was announced winner at the Golden Globes, Kathy was caught on camera playfully ripping up a piece of paper, which many assumed was her acceptance speech.

Moreover, during her acceptance speech, Anna gave a special shoutout to Kathy.

"I have so much people to thank, but I’m gonna keep it short. Thank you to the voters for voting for me even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day,” Anna Sawai said.