Bad Boy Entertainment cofounder Kirk Burrowes sues Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Diddy Combs' former business partner Kirk Burrowes has hit the rapper with a lawsuit, alleging sexual abuse that spanned more than a decade.

Burrowes' lawyer Tyrone Blackburn filed an 18-page complaint against Combs on Friday in New York City.

Burrowes, the co-founding partner and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, said he suffered a "deeply disturbing pattern" of sexual abuse, coercion, violence, and intimidation for years.

The court documents cite "predatory" actions made toward Burrowes and an overall fostering of a "toxic environment of coercion, fear, and psychological manipulation," People Magazine reported.

The complaint also listed "repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts" — including "unwanted sexual advances" such as "nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism," adding that some of the encounters unfolded during their business meetings.

Additionally, the music mogul has also been accused of subjecting Burrowes to a "campaign of control, resorting to physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion," in hopes that Burrowes would give up a 25% ownership stake in Bad Boy Entertainment.

Burrowes' February 28 complaint comes two days after he filed a separate lawsuit against Combs' mom, Janice Combs, claiming she illegally took control of his 25% stake in Bad Boy following Combs' alleged threat of physical violence.

For those unversed, this isn't the first time Burrowes has confronted the disgraced rapper.

He previously filed a suit against Combs over an alleged 1996 incident in 2003, but the earlier complaint was eventually dismissed.

Meanwhile, Combs' legal team has broken silence on Burrowes' recent legal move in a statement issued to People Magazine.

"This latest lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, filed by none other than Tyrone Blackburn, is another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years."

"Despite repeated dismissals, Burrowes and Blackburn are intent on wasting the court’s time and resources by refiling dismissed claims and now dragging Mr. Combs’ 80-year-old mother into this," they added.

Combs has also been set for a May trial on federal criminal charges such as sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn pretrial. He also faces over a dozen civil lawsuits by multiple men and women alleging sexual abuse.