Haily Bieber celebrates husband Justin's 31st birthday

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating his birthday milestone with their little one keeping them company this year.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram Stories with a photo of her embracing the Grammy-winning singer on his 31st birthday bash.

"31," Hailey wrote over the image with a blazed heart emoji. The photo showed Hailey in grey sweats and a knit hat as she hugged Justin from behind while he seemingly sang into a microphone. The room was decorated with a trio of "happy birthday" balloons, signifying the singer's recent celebration.

Meanwhile, Justin gave a better look at his birthday bash, complete with his wife, their six-month-old baby Jack Blues, and some close friends Maejor, Khalil, Lil Za, Cole Bennett, Kyle Massey, Benjamin, and others.

Justin also got several birthday tributes from his friends and loved ones, including The Kid LAROI, Justin's half-sister Jazmyn, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Justin's birthday celebration comes days after a rep for the musician and his wife slammed "exhausting" allegations of drug use.

Their spokesperson pointed at Justin's "very transformative" journey in the past year as the singer "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The rep added that Justin was focusing on his health and art and was supporting Hailey and their son.