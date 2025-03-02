Justin Hartley reflects on his 'This Is Us' journey and special takeaways

Justin Hartley, best known for his role as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, recently shared some of the special keepsakes he took from the set after the beloved NBC drama wrapped.

In an exclusive feature for Us Weekly, Hartley revealed that he was gifted a yearbook filled with behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s six-season run.

In regards to this, Hartley shared, “It’s awesome because so much happened on that show, and you just forget. It’s all really great memories."

The painting, which Kevin called the “Painting of Life,” was a pivotal moment in the show.

In Season 1, Episode 5, Kevin explains to his nieces that the artwork represents life’s endless possibilities and the personal contributions each person makes.

Now starring in CBS’s Tracker, Hartley also opened up about his career, including his dream collaboration with Ryan Gosling, his most star struck moment meeting NFL legend Walter Payton, and his early days mowing lawns with his brother.

From his This Is Us memories to his latest projects, Hartley continues to reflect on his journey in Hollywood with gratitude and excitement.