 
Geo News

Justin Hartley reflects on his 'This Is Us' journey and special takeaways

Justin Hartley opens up about his ‘This Is Us’ journey along with the cherishes moments and his dream collaboration

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Justin Hartley reflects on his This Is Us journey and special takeaways
Justin Hartley reflects on his 'This Is Us' journey and special takeaways 

Justin Hartley, best known for his role as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, recently shared some of the special keepsakes he took from the set after the beloved NBC drama wrapped. 

In an exclusive feature for Us Weekly, Hartley revealed that he was gifted a yearbook filled with behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s six-season run.

In regards to this, Hartley shared, “It’s awesome because so much happened on that show, and you just forget. It’s all really great memories."

The painting, which Kevin called the “Painting of Life,” was a pivotal moment in the show. 

In Season 1, Episode 5, Kevin explains to his nieces that the artwork represents life’s endless possibilities and the personal contributions each person makes.

Now starring in CBS’s Tracker, Hartley also opened up about his career, including his dream collaboration with Ryan Gosling, his most star struck moment meeting NFL legend Walter Payton, and his early days mowing lawns with his brother.

From his This Is Us memories to his latest projects, Hartley continues to reflect on his journey in Hollywood with gratitude and excitement.

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts as duke makes veiled attack on Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts as duke makes veiled attack on Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Meghan Markle warned she's playing a gamble with the public with her rehab
Meghan Markle warned she's playing a gamble with the public with her rehab
Jade Thirlwall celebrates historic win with beau Jordan Stephens
Jade Thirlwall celebrates historic win with beau Jordan Stephens
Harrison Ford reveals shingles diagnosis
Harrison Ford reveals shingles diagnosis
King Charles leaves Ukraine President 'very happy' with latest decision
King Charles leaves Ukraine President 'very happy' with latest decision
Meghan Markle exposed in shocking turn of events right before Netflix show release
Meghan Markle exposed in shocking turn of events right before Netflix show release
Demi Moore's shocking journey to her first Oscar nomination revealed
Demi Moore's shocking journey to her first Oscar nomination revealed
Janet Jackson embraces old Hollywood style in recent transformation
Janet Jackson embraces old Hollywood style in recent transformation