Brenda Song recalls how Macaulay Culkin proposed

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got engaged much sooner than previously thought

Brenda Song has revealed how fiancé and baby-daddy Macaulay Culkin popped the question.

Brenda and Macaulay confirmed their engagement in December 2022, but the actress has revealed that it actually happened much earlier.

Recalling the proposal, she told The Times of London: “He gave me a bunch of really weird presents, like 21 individually wrapped gnomes, which I thought was a joke because we had so many in our garden. Another present was a box of Amazon stuff I said I’d return for him. I was like, ‘I’m not getting this joke.’”

Brenda continued, “Then the last present was a letter written ‘from’ Dakota [their oldest son], like, ‘Papa is such a bad gift-giver, here’s something better to give Mom.’ And then he was down on one knee, proposing. He was like, ‘I wanted to lower your expectations.’ Which he did! But it was very sweet and very us. We’re big kids.”

The actress also reflected on her and the Home Alone star’s different experiences as child actors.

She noted that they “had very different perspectives about being child actors.”

“But there’s such an understanding there, even more so than just dating another actor. You get the grind. I definitely think that’s a factor of why we got along so well,” she explained.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have been together since 2017 and share two sons Dakota and Carson.