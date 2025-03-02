Bryce Dallas Howard honours legendary dad Ron Howard on his birthday

Bryce Dallas Howard penned a sweet tribute to her dad, Ron Howard, on his birthday.

On Saturday, March 1, Ron, the legendary filmmaker and former child star, celebrated his 71st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Bryce posted a sweet photo of the two at a gala, smiling as the Jurassic World star rested her head on his shoulder.

In the caption, Bryce wrote, "I love you so much Dad, more than words can say," adding, "Happy Birthday @realronhoward!⁣"

It is worth mentioning that previously Ron revealed that he and his wife, Ceryl Howard initially discouraged Bryce from becoming a child actor.

Speaking at MegaCon in Orlando last month, the Oscar winner said, "She would ask about [acting], and my wife Cheryl and I would say, 'No, we can't let you be a child actor.'"

"We didn't have the bandwidth to do what my parents did, which is really supervising... And plus, I felt like that the Opie mythology was a little bit tough, you know, too much to ask a kid to face as a child performer," Ron Howard added.