Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps ahead of major role

Prince George, who will become the Prince of Wales when his father Prince William takes the throne, is reportedly following in the footsteps of the future king.

According to a report by the GB News, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to be learning conversational Welsh from their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The report says Prince William and Princess Kate are understood to be learning the language and teaching their children.

The fresh claims came a day after Kensington Palace shared the video message of Prince William, addressing the Welsh people in their native language on St David's Day 2025.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Happy St David’s Day from The Prince of Wales.”

In the video, William says in Welsh which translates as: "Hello. Today, on St. David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales, its history, its culture, and its incredible people."

He continued, "From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire."

The future king added, "Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales. To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day."