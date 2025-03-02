Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce changed for each other: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly bring out the best in each other.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, the NFL player has become a better person since he met the Eras Tour hitmaker.

Sharing how the footballer has changed for the better, a source told the outlet, “Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor.”

“Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis,” they went on to add.

Before conclusion, the source established that the pair “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Meanwhile, the Lover songstress also feels safe in each other’s company.

A different source from the same outlet previously reported, “It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic.”

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” the source noted and claimed that the pair is “real deal.”

“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.