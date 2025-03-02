 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce changed for each other: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce changed for each other: Report
Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce changed for each other: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly bring out the best in each other.

As per the newest findings of Life & Style, the NFL player has become a better person since he met the Eras Tour hitmaker.

Sharing how the footballer has changed for the better, a source told the outlet, “Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor.”

“Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis,” they went on to add.

Before conclusion, the source established that the pair “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Meanwhile, the Lover songstress also feels safe in each other’s company.

A different source from the same outlet previously reported, “It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic.”

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” the source noted and claimed that the pair is “real deal.”

“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.

Tori Spelling reveals she almost missed out on 'Abducted in the Everglades'
Tori Spelling reveals she almost missed out on 'Abducted in the Everglades'
Meghan Markle turns into a budget friendly version of the Firm
Meghan Markle turns into a budget friendly version of the Firm
Liam Payne's family opens up on impact of media's 'speculation' around singer's death video
Liam Payne's family opens up on impact of media's 'speculation' around singer's death
Bryce Dallas Howard honours legendary dad Ron Howard on his birthday
Bryce Dallas Howard honours legendary dad Ron Howard on his birthday
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps ahead of major role video
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps ahead of major role
Rachel Zoe issues serious warning to parents after son Skyler's accident
Rachel Zoe issues serious warning to parents after son Skyler's accident
'Cobra Kai' star reveals alternate ending for last season
'Cobra Kai' star reveals alternate ending for last season
Meghan Markle is starting to hurt Prince Harry more and more using her brand
Meghan Markle is starting to hurt Prince Harry more and more using her brand