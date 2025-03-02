 
Sabrina Carpenter threatened with complaints after BRITs performance

March 02, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards has been labelled as "inappropriate."

The Sun reported that viewers have threatened to complain to Ofcom after the Grammy winner's performance.

For those unaware, OfCom or Office of Communications is a government approved competition authority that oversees the broadcasting, telecommunications, and postal industries.

Carpenter took the stage at the prestigious ceremony on Saturday in bold red lingerie ensemble to perform her hits Espresso and Bed Chem.

She danced on a heart-shaped bed while Union Jack visuals and dancers dressed as The King’s Guard filled the stage.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "OOP THATS AN OFCOM COMPLAINT WAITING #BRITS."

"As much as I love Sabrina Carpenter and as much as her bed chem Brit award performance left me speechless, I REALLY hope my students don’t bring it into my classroom," another added.

However, some users also supported Sabrina Carpenter’s performance with a fan stating, “Some people threatening to complain to Ofcom about Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards performance need to get a life. It was a fun show with great energy! If you can't handle a little excitement before 9 pm, maybe it's time to lighten up!”

“sabrina carpenter's performance was not scandalous if you follow pop culture closely, which ideally you should be doing if you're that invested in the brit awards. bunch of grey furniture owners that listen to espresso on their school runs throwing their toys out the pram,” another added.

