Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce experience first real bump in romance: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly proceeding with a new strategy.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the footballer and the songbird have come under intense scrutiny following a series of losses.

Taylor Swift failed to bag any Grammy win for the year 2025 and then Travis Kelce also lost the Super Bowl 2025.

"Travis, who’s been basking in the glow of his romance with Taylor, has caught some backlash for not giving his full focus to the team,” a source dished.

The insider went on to address, “The vibe seems to be shifting, and insiders suggest both stars might need to safeguard their brands.”

"The incident with the crowd booing Taylor, which some fans are saying was just playful ribbing about her switch in loyalty,” they also noted.

In addition to this, the source mentioned, “Remember, before she fell for Travis, she was all about the Philadelphia Eagles!"

"Now, her team's advising her to lay low for a while, and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned," they continued.

In conclusion, the source maintained, "This whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road.”