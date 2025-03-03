Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly received an to the 97th Academy Awards ahead of the Duchess’ Netflix show, With Love, Meghan’s release.

However, a royal expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to attend the Oscars due to their lack of connection with the film industry.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Harry and Meghan’s presence at the prestigious ceremony would require a specific reason.

“If Meghan and Harry attend the Academy Awards it would give them a certain cachet since the Oscars are the greatest show on earth,” he told The People's Channel.

“There would need to be a reason for their attendance,” the expert added. “It would get enormous publicity, and the organisers would want the focus to be on the ceremony.”

But the expert also noted that the Academy Awards red carpet “could be the perfect place for Meghan to plug her latest project, especially with the film featuring many of her A-list pals from her days on screen.”

“Her appearance at the Oscars - the pinnacle of awards season - would definitely have people talking, putting all eyes on her and generating widescale attention at a key moment for her.

“Attending the Oscars would be a clever PR move by Meghan to boost viewing figures and ensure these final projects are a success.”